How to get to Cyber Space stage 1-7 in Sonic Frontiers

Getting to the portals in Sonic Frontiers most of the time is as simple as finding them out in the wild and inserting your gears to activate them. However, sometimes it will take a little bit of exploration and puzzle solving to get to them. That is the case with the portal to the Cyber Space level 1-7 on Kronos Island. Here is how to access it.

How to get to Cyber Space level 1-7 on Kronos Island in Sonic Frontiers

When you come across the portal to the Cyber Space level 1-7, you will notice that it is out on an island over the water with no way to jump to it. Instead, make your way to the left, and you will notice some odd ancient ruins with three poles in the ground. First, interact with the three poles and they will connect to each other. Go to the lit-up structure, and a rail will be created to a small island on the left side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take this rail over to the small island and there will be another object like before with two poles. Interact with the two poles and the lit-up structure again to create another rail towards the portal. Use the nearby bounce spring to go back towards the mainland. To reach this new rail, first, jump on the first rail towards the smaller island until you get beneath the one going to the portal. When you get close enough, jump onto it and ride it in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the portal, just interact with it like normal to activate it if you have the gears. Also, be sure to step on the button in front of it to create a bounce spring on the mainland that lets you instantly get over here later.