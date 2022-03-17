How to get to Impaler’s Catacombs in Elden Ring

Impaler’s Catacombs is an optional early dungeon that you can stumble upon in Limgrave, the opening region of Elden Ring. While it may not seem massively important to your journey, it can provide you with a powerful item if you decide to put the effort in and conquer it. This guide explains how to find Impaler’s Catacombs.

Where is Impaler’s Catacombs?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Impaler’s Catacombs is east of The First Step, the area you’ll emerge from when you initially start the game. Head east and follow the coast until you encounter a bridge guarded by soldiers and a huge ballista. Fight your way across the bridge and head left, moving further east along the coast on the opposite side. Keep to the lower parts of the cliffs, and you’ll eventually come to a door in the rock. It’s in an area where many gravestones litter the path. This is the entrance to Impaler’s Catacombs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a challenging optional dungeon with many enemies in hidden places waiting to ambush you. The boss is a variation of one you’ll be familiar with but is joined by smaller foes that will make your life extremely difficult. If you beat the boss, you’ll be able to claim Demi-Human Ashes as a reward.