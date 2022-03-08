One of the most useful new features in Elden Ring is the ability to summon your own personal pets for difficult encounters. While previously implemented in Souls games as NPC summons, these new Ash Summons can be used in many more locations, and do not scale enemy HP up (unlike player summons.) However, Ash Summons start off incredibly weak, so you’ll want to know how to level up Ashes and Summons in Elden Ring.

First off, you need to speak with Roderika located at Stormhill Shack near Stormveil Castle to begin her questline. She will be looking for the Chrysalid’s Memento, which can be found deep in Stormveil Castle in the room with rotting corpses and two dog enemys (near the Grafted Scion mini-boss.) Turn in the Memento to Roderika and she will teleport to the Roundtable. If you’ve already cleared Stormveil Castle, do not worry — she will appear at the Roundtable anyways.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speak with her and Smithing Master Hewg, constantly choosing the “About Roderika” option. Eventually you will exhaust both of their dialogue, and can proceed by leaving and re-entering the Roundtable. Roderika will now be in the same room as Hewg, and will upgrade your Ashes for a combination of Glovewort items and Runes. Grave Glovewort is for regular Ash summons, such as the pack of wolves, while Ghost Glovewort is used for Special Ashes, such as Mimic Tear or Bloodhound Knight Floh.