Where to find Shiny Stones in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To evolve specific Pokémon in the games, several of them require special evolutionary items. You can find these items while exploring the world, and they return in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. For those searching for Shiny Stones, there are a few ways you can acquire this item to give to your Pokémon. In this guide, we’re going to detail where you can find Shiny Stones in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The best method to acquire Shiny Stones is to have a Pokémon with the Pickup ability. With it, a Pokémon has a chance to gain a held item while you’re walking with it in the game. It won’t always be a Shiny Stone. It could be the other evolution items, such as the Dawn or Dusk stones, or it could be a potion, something smaller that doesn’t directly evolve your Pokémon. There’s a bit of random chance with finding this item with the Pickup ability, but you won’t ever run out of them.

Alternatively, there’s a Shiny Stone that you can find on Route 228 and the Iron Islands. Although, these are finite locations, so once you acquire a Shiny Stone from these areas, you can’t repeat them. We were able to catch a Pachirisu on Route 205 with the ability. Even though it won’t always acquire a Shiny Stone, you can have it in your party to increase the odds of you receiving one well before Route 228 and the Iron Islands.