How to get to the Lightning Round in Dares of Eternity in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Dares of Eternity is harboring some secrets. Players who are good enough can get into a Lightning Round which will give them a chance to earn additional prizes, and run up the scoreboard even more. Anyone who is looking to hit that 250000 score without jumping into the harder mode will want to try and get it done this way.

Exactly how to get the Lightning Round is not currently confirmed, but there are a lot of theories. We have gotten three Lightning Rounds, and each time there was one consistent element in the run. Basically, we made it to the final boss then took them out in one damage portion.

As such, while we cannot confirm it, this is what we suggest people try and do. Just keep the pressure on the boss, ignore the smaller enemies, and use the best single-target damage weapons you can. Stasis also seems to be a great option against the boss, as it will interrupt the animations and repeatedly stagger the enemy.

The Lightning Round itself consists of a couple of rounds where players need to take control of points as if they were disarming mines in the old Prison of Elders event. Lots of enemies will spawn, and it can get hectic, so keep your friends in the fight with revives, and have plenty of area-of-effect clearing in your loadouts. There are three stages that last for two minutes each, and if you cap all the points within the two minutes you will get access to an additional loot chest at the end. Failure to capture all the points during one of the stages will result in the round ending.

We will be testing exactly how to start the Lighting Round over the coming days, so stay tuned for further updates to this guide as we learn more.