How to get Twisted Spoon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has no shortage of different ways to give your roster of pocket monsters an edge in battles. And while powerful TMs get most of the attention in this regard, there’s also a host of held items that can give Pokémon a much-needed boost. One of these, the Twisted Spoon, can grant a Pokémon’s Psychic type attacks some extra punch, and maybe even bend a battle in your favor, as long as you know where to find it.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is more fool’s gold than a true treasure – Review

Where to find Twisted Spoon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Luckily, the process of getting ahold of a Twisted Spoon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is pretty straightforward. You just need to buy it at a Delibird Presents shop. Not any Delibird Presents location will do, though. Although there are many of these shops in the cities of Paldea, the only one that carries Twisted Spoons is the one in Levincia, which is shown on the map above. Unlike manny other items, though, you don’t need to earn any gym badges before Twisted Spoons will be available in the shop. Instead, you will be able to purchase them as soon as you can reach Levincia, which you’ll pass through in your mission to defeat the leader of the local Electric type gym: Gym Leader Iono.

Once you arrive at the Delibird Presents in Levincia, you can find the Twisted Spoon in the “battle items” section of their inventory. It’s on the cheaper side for a battle item, as each one will only cost you 3000 Pokédollars. According to its description, the Twisted Spoon increases the damage of Psychic type moves using “telekinetic energy,” which seems to explain its less than pristine condition. Note that this is a held item, and each one will only boost the attacks of a single Pokémon at a time.