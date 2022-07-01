How to get Twisted Stiffbones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Twisted Stiffbones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of the many materials you will need to find and bring back with you to Elgado Outpost to upgrade your equipment. Like many of the game’s resources, Twisted Stiffbones tend to appear in specific locations. In this guide, we’re going to cover how you can get Twisted Stiffbones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Twisted Stiffbones

Twisted Stiffbones are a unique resource you can find while exploring the Shrine Ruins region. You want to ensure you are exploring the area while on a Master Rank hunt or a Master Rank expedition. If you do not set out on these adventures at this ranking, Twisted Stiffbones will not appear, and you will be dealing with the lower-tier versions of this bone.

You can find Twisted Stiffbones in these locations in the Shrine Ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These areas are scattered throughout the Shrine Ruins, making it difficult to find a reliable route. We recommend going out on Master Rank expeditions rather than chasing after this resource during a Monster Hunter. There’s always the chance you can receive Twisted Stiffbones as an optional quest reward or by completing a Monster Hunt set in the Shrine Ruins.

The Twisted Stiffbones will be required material for multiple armor and weapon sets in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. We recommend making regular trips to this location, or you can choose to send your buddies out on missions to the Shrine Ruins to locate this material, although this will take longer than doing it yourself.