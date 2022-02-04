How to get Twitch Drops for Dying Light 2 Stay Human

If you enjoy Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you may find yourself watching others play it on Twitch. Luckily, if you watch certain streamers play it by February 9 at 6 PM Central, you can get yourself a couple of free weapons and a mask for your Aiden. Here is how to earn Twitch Drops in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

First, to earn Dying Light 2 Stay Human drops, you need to connect your Techlandgg account. Go to Twitch’s drop campaigns page and find the entry for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Sign in to your Twitch account and click Connect on the All Campaigns page. You will be redirected to Techlandgg. If you have never made an account here, create one. Otherwise, sign in to the one you have and make sure you have connected whatever platforms you play the game on. Note: on launch day, the Techlandgg site is down, so you will be unable to connect your account until it is working properly again.

All you need to do is watch a streamer who has drops enabled after everything is connected. They will put that information in their stream title, and you can ensure they have it by the tags on the stream itself. Here are the rewards:

1 hour watched: The Extinguisher fire axe

2 hours watched: Timeout machete

3 hours watched: Protective Mask

After watching the proper amount of a drop-enabled stream, go to your Drop Inventory page to redeem each item or see your progress to the next reward. Select the item you earned and claim it. The items will now appear in one of the stash locations (the duffel bags next to beds you sleep in) in-game after you have completed the prologue. These items need to be claimed by the events end, or you will not be able to get them, even if you watched the proper amount of drop-enabled streams.