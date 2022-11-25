Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to collect as you explore the Paldea region. Tynamo Slime is just one of the many materials that appear in the games and it is used to make multiple TMs so that you can teach your pokémon some new moves. Obtaining this material isn’t the most difficult task, but it does require you to do a bit of searching. This guide will show you how to get Tynamo Slime in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Tynamo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a lot of different pokémon from previous games in the series that make an appearance in Scarlet and Violet and Tynamo is one of them. This Gen V pokémon is an electric type that is found exclusively in the water. Like other pokémon in the game, you can obtain a material from Tynamo and Eelektrik to use for TM crafting. Of course, you will need to track these pokémon down first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tynamo is only found in oceans and rivers around the Paldea region. As you can see by Tynamo’s habitat data, you can find them along the western and northern sides of the map. Tynamo is a relatively common pokémon to find in the wild. Despite it not appearing on the map, you can also find this pokémon in Casseroya Lake along with its evolved form, Eelektrik.

You can obtain Tynamo Slime by battling Tynamo and Eelektrik in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch one of the two pokémon, you will get up to three Tynamo Slime added to the materials pouch of your backpack. Tynamo Slime can be used to make TM 147 Wild Charge and TM 166 Thunder. Both moves are quite powerful and are a great addition to a pokémon’s move set.