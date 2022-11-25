MIraidon is a legendary Pokémon that you can encounter during the start of your adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It primarily acts as your mind, assisting you in getting to hard-to-reach locations throughout the Paldea region. However, there will be an opportunity for you to catch one in the wild. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you’ve completed the game and seen the credits roll, this will be available. When the credits roll, you can choose where you want to go next and what you want to focus on. If you’re eager to catch another Miraidon, you must make your way to the Area Zero gate and go through it. You will need to go searching for it in Area Zero.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can choose to visit any of the Research Stations at the gate or go down through the elevator to the starting location of Area Zero. Regardless of your choice, your goal is to run off into the canyon’s center and fly into the clouds. You want to position yourself close to the center as you fly through the air, aiming down. When you break through the clouds, you will enter an underground area full of crystals and want to keep flying down. You should see an elevated path on the right side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Miraidon will be at the top of the elevated pathway. Diving straight through the center of the map and breaking through the clouds is the fastest way to reach this Pokémon. Unlike the other Paradox Pokémon you see, you will need to interact with Miraidon to begin the encounter. It is important to note that only Pokémon Violet players will encounter Miraidon at this location. Pokémon Scarlet players will find Koraidon instead.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Miraidon is a Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ice, Ground, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Water, Electric, Grass, Flying, and Steel-type moves.