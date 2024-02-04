How to Get Whorlshroom in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Recommended Videos

Once players get through the prologue in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, they’ll uncover a massive world filled with all sorts of quests for them to tackle. However, some quests require resources, such as Whorlshrooms, and knowing where to get them is difficult.

The Granblue series throws players into expansive worlds where they get to explore the complex regions and groups of people of the Skydom. It’s overwhelming at first, but quickly becomes digestible once players have worked their way through a few quests. Adding to the world of Granblue Fantasy: Relink is its side quests, which fill out each location with small stories layers can participate in. The only issue is when those quests require items players must find, such as Whorlshrooms.

Where to Find Whorlshroom in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players can find Whorlshroom in the first set of quests they’re able to access at the Quest Counter in Ainsteddo Archipelago West in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Whorlshroom is one of the most common drops for a quest or from enemies, so it’s pretty easy to find.

The main reason that players will want Whorlshroom is initially for a side quest. But it can also be sold to earn more Rupees to then upgrade weapons and purchase goods, which will set players up for the late game very nicely.

How to Farm Whorlshroom in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Screenshot by Gamepur

To farm Whorlshroom in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, players can replay the Defeat all Goblins quest. This is one of the first quests available from the Quest Counter in Ainsteddo Archipelago West. This is where players will also need to find specific keys for chests dotted around the town. Whorlshroom is one of the possible rewards for this quest, but we’ve received some every time we’ve tackled it.

If players want to farm Whorlshroom, they can replay this quest repeatedly and basically defeat all the enemies on autopilot. This will also complete another Side Quest in the same location early on in the game’s story, so it will help advance character levels, get players closer to 100% completion, and earn them stacks of Whorlshroom.

We recommend repeating the quest a few times early on to get to grips with the combat mechanics and earn some additional XP before moving on with the story. Being ahead of the game in level requirements always helps because the bosses in Granblue Fantasy: Relink are unforgiving and require the best party setup.