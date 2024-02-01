Where to Find Wee Pincer Crabs in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Recommended Videos

In a world in which you hunt down ferocious Primal Beasts, I really didn’t expect to spend this much time hunting down tiny Wee Pincer Crabs in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

As soon as you set foot on Folca, you’ll be greeted by a bunch of cute characters, a quiet scenery, and a truckload of side quests. While most will be pretty straightforward, some require a keen eye and a curious mind. To complete Save the Crustaceans in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you must find one Wee Pincer Crab and deliver it to Lil Prince.

This is easier said than done since these crustaceans are very sneaky. In this guide, we will help you find Wee Pincer Crabs to complete the Save the Crustaceans side quest inGranblue Fantasy: Relink in this guide.

How to Complete Save the Crustaceans in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Wee Pincer Crabs don’t spawn in a specific place; they’re hidden throughout all the chapters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Here’s every Wee Pincer crab location in Chapters 1 and 2 so you can complete this quest:

Chapter Wee Pincer Location Where to Find Wee Pincer 1 After rescuing Lyria, look for a spiral staircase on one of the sides and climb it to find a Wee Pincer crab on the left. 2 As soon as you disembark off the ship, look for a Wee Pincer crab left of the first narrow stone tunnel. 2 Past the narrow stone tunnel, stick to the left, and look down the cliff to find a small wooden board with a Wee Pincer crab on it. 2 Before you proceed to the next area, look for the wooden fence on the right. Below the sight of the floating island in front of you lies a Wee Pincer crab. 2 Above the swampy area with some hostages on the water, look for a Wee Pincer crab near some wooden barrels. 2 In the center of the pillaged village, look for an empty farming area with a Wee Pincer crab lying on it. 2 Once you exit The Hills and reach the third saving point, look to the crystal’s left to find some wooden boxes with a Wee Pincer crab on them. 2 Past the bridge ahead of this saving point, look to the left to spot a square-shaped area with a Wee Pincer crab.

You’ll only need one Wee Pincer crab in Granblue Fantasy: Relink to complete this side quest. Once you’ve gathered it, make sure to speak with Lil Prince when you’re back in Folca town to get your rewards.