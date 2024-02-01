How the Get the Silver Key in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Recommended Videos

Granblue Fantasy: Relink truly rewards player exploration. Wander off the road and you’ll run into glowing orbs, chests, and side challenges. However, some aren’t particularly easy to crack open.

Open-world RPGs have trained me to walk by the sidelines of a map to snag as many hidden treasures and loot as I humanly can. Thankfully, Granblue Fantasy: Relink understands how rewarding it is to run into big treasures as you explore. As you enter Falco town for the first time, you’ll be tempted (or forced through the interaction of companion dialogue) to explore every nook and cranny this villa offers.

If your keen eye led you to the Silver Key Treasure Chest, then I’m sure uncovering the key’s location is at the top of your priority list. Well, maybe repairing the Grandcypher airship can be a close second. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the Silver Key in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Related: Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink Demo Progress Carry Over to the Main Game?

How to Open Silver Key Treasures in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Screenshot by Gamepur

To open Silver Key Treasure Chests, you’ll first need to get the Silver Key in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This item can be obtained after completing the A Lingering Regret side quest.

During the second Chapter of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you can accept many sidequests from different NPCs. Right by the square, where you’ll find the treasures vendor and the blacksmith, you’ll run into an NPC named Nearly Retired Adventurer.

Complete this quest, and you’ll get access to the Silver Key to open treasures in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. If you’re trying to use the Silver Key in Falco, look for the big blue treasure near the pond in the town center. The good news is, once you’ve got the key, it works for all Silver Key Chests in the entire game, so you won’t need to fetch any more Golem Fingers.

How to Get a Golem Finger and Complete a Lingering Regret in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete A Lingering Regret, you’ll need to find a Golem Finger for the Nearly Retired Adventurer in Falco. You can only get Golem Fingers during Chapter 6 in the Dahli Desert in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Golems only spawn in this biome, and some Counter Quests will only unlock once this chapter is completed. Since you probably picked up this quest in chapter 2, you’ve got a solid chunk of the main storyline to bite through before you can complete a Lingering Regret. But hey, you can later use the Quest Counter to accept Golemology 101, a boss instance in which you can directly face Golems and farm Golem Fingers in the game in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Once you’ve got at least one Golem Finger, head back to Falco, chat up the Nearly Retired Adventurer, and he’ll give you the Silver Key. Time to see what’s locked up inside that juicy chest.