How to Get XP & Level Up in RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop Rogue City’s experience system can be slightly confusing if you’re not armed with information, so I’ve gathered some quick tips for XP & leveling up to help you decide how to tackle it.

The RPG elements are truly what makes Rogue City unique. In a world filled with copy-and-paste shooters, this blast from the past ‘B-movie’ style FPS brings a unique flavor to the table. From working on your detective skills to unlocking devastating combat moves, you can endlessly shape Alex Murphy’s interactions in Old Detroit to match your vision for the character.

RoboCop: Rogue City Skills & XP Explained

Screenshot by Gamepur.

When you first jump into Rogue City, RoboCop is slightly underwhelming compared to his film appearances. Sure, he’s big and tanky, but there’s not much spice to the combat or the social interactions, and things feel a bit stiff overall. That quickly changes with some well-placed points.

Whether you want to unlock a brutal shockwave that damages nearby enemies when you reload or increase your observational capacity, the Skilltree has a little bit of everything to experiment with. There are also points for defense, vitality, and all the regular stuff you’d expect from an action game.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Each set of skills has three big milestones, and RoboCop will unlock game-changing abilities by making them to these different points. Engineering is one of the more immediately useful skills, as reaching Level Six will allow you to access many of the locked caches around Detroit, but really, it’s all about preference.

My first playthrough was largely focused on Psychology and Deduction, but in my second go-round, I’ve gone down the combat route, and being able to ricochet bullets off specific surfaces to hit enemies behind cover has been a lot of fun.

How to Get XP in RoboCop: Rogue City

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Earning XP in RoboCop: Rogue City is simple, but the game doesn’t give you much in terms of direction. RoboCop is evaluated at the end of each section of the game.

Your performance is graded based on how much evidence is collected, how many side quests you completed, and how many of the optional objectives were completed. Scoring a higher grade means landing more XP, and more XP means more skill points.

Take some time to read carefully through the skill tree, and decide whether you want to be a bullet sponge, a weapon of mass destruction, or the world’s greatest (robotic) detective. Each pathway will make your experience special, adding even more replayability to a game that’s chock full of it.