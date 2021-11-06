How to get your first pet in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has somewhat elevated the place of pets into incredibly useful companions. Pets will not only accompany you on your journey and look cool, but they will also perform very useful functions and make your life easier.

If you have started playing the game and are seeing lots of people running around with pets, making you wonder how you can get one, the answer is simple. Just keep playing the game. As you play through the story Prideholm will come under attack, and it will be up to you to save it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that sequence players out, new missions will be available in the area, and you will be able to chat with an NPC near the Triport. This is a young girl who is hanging out near a big pot. Speak with her to start the quest, which will also involve speaking with Achatemeow who can be found in the center of town. As long as you finish all the quests that they need, you can get yourself a free rabbit as a pet.

Pets are extremely useful as they will auto-loot for you. They also provide other buffs that players can activate, such as increased damage, more health, or improved movement speed.

We have lots more guides for Lost Ark to help you on your adventures, including how to repair items, and how to claim your daily log-in rewards.