How to claim your daily log-in bonus in Lost Ark

Every player receives bonuses for logging into Lost Ark each time they jump into the game, granting them several rewards that benefit them during their adventures. You’ll receive a notification to claim your log-in bonus when you initially jump into the game, but you might miss it you click through it. If you miss it, where can you claim your Lost Ark log-in bonus?

You should be able to find it at the top left or your UI menu. It should be next to the Crystalline Aura, which is a bonus you can purchase directly from the Steam page or the in-game store. Click on the log-in icon, and you’ll see if you’ve claimed your in-game bonus or not. If you have, you’ll see a yellow checkmark next to the chest you received, or you’ll see a ‘claim here’ button next to the chest.

You can only claim these rewards once a day, so you can check back whenever you jump back into Lost Ark. At the time of this writing, only the Closed Beta rewards are available. There will be more rewards in the future once the game fully releases, and players can expect to see more bonus chests on the log-in event screen.