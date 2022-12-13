How to get your Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2022

It’s the end of the year and with it comes the Nintendo Switch year in review. If you’re curious to know just how many hours you’ve logged in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, want to know your most played game, or are interested in just how many games you played on launch day, here’s how to see what you’ve done over the past 365 days.

Where to find your Nintendo Switch Year in Review

So many games released for the Nintendo Switch in 2022 — far too many to count, in fact — and thousands have hit the shelves throughout the years. For those interested in learning exactly what they played on Nintendo’s newest console during 2022, there is a handy website you can check out. It’s simple to get started. All you have to do is head to Nintendo’s official site. The page will load with the Nintendo Switch logo front and center. It is surrounded by a collage of video games available on the console.

Image via Nintendo

Once there, head to the Get Started section near the bottom of the page. You’ll see text that reads, “Enjoy a personalized look at your game time this past year!” Click on “Get Started” and you’ll be asked to enter your Nintendo Account. You’ll be taken to a new screen where you’ll find all sorts of information about what you played in 2022. You’ll see details ranging from Most Played and Played at Launch to days and hours played. You can also look at your gaming trends, which shows how much time you spent playing certain genres.

You can also see your most played games by the month. Each month will list your top game played by how long you played it. Selecting a game will change the backdrop to show pictures of it as well. The last bit of the page will list game recommendations based on your play history.