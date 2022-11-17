How to help the mysterious Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Shortly after you engage your first band of wild Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, your journey has you and your rival, Nemona, hearing a unique cry not too far away. When you arrive, you discover a weak Pokémon on the beach, and they need your help. This Pokémon will be Koraidon or Miraidon, depending on what version of Pokémon you’re playing. How can you help the mysterious Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

What do you give the mysterious Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There are only a handful of choices available to you at this moment. Although it is a Pokémon, and the potion or revive items might make more sense, you will need to go with one of your key items to help them: Mom’s Sandwich. This was given to you by your mother before you left for the academy earlier, and you can use it on the Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you give the sandwich to the mysterious Pokémon, they will eat it and begin to sit up. This begins a cutscene you’ll need to sit through, introducing you to the mysterious Pokémon that crashed on the beach. The Pokémon makes its way over to the cave on the beach before transforming into a form, making it more mobile, waiting for you to continue. They will read you through the cave and to the other side. They will remove any obstacles, and there are several Pokémon you can encounter while wandering through the cave.

The legendary Pokémon you encounter is how you will get around the Paldea region. You can expect to learn more about them as you progress through the game.