how-to-place-chairs-and-tables-in-cat-cafe-manager

You can’t have a decent cat cafe without somewhere to serve your guests. This is core to creating your restaurant in Cat Cafe Manager, but the game doesn’t do a fantastic job of explaining how you need to place everything. This guide covers how you should place tables and chairs to serve customers in the best way possible.

What is the best way to place tables and chairs?

Initially, you’re tempted to place chairs anywhere in your cat cafe to make the most of the space. However, customers can’t sit in a chair unless it’s against a table. You can see in the image above that we’ve arranged our first three chairs around a single table. You can do this with up to four chairs for a table of this size, allowing you to serve four customers at once. You can move your chairs and tables after placing them but remember always to try to squeeze four chairs around each one. Otherwise, you could always be doing something better.

If you place chairs out of the way without a table in front of them, no one will sit in them. You need customers to sit down so that you can serve them and meet the people from the local town. It also lets your cats jump onto their laps. This unlocks more resources for you to use to expand your cat cafe even further. Serving customers is also how you earn progression towards projects.