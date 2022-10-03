How to increase FPS in Overwatch 2 – Best settings for FPS

The action-packed world of Overwatch 2 demands decent system specifications and good FPS to enjoy it the best. Since the game is an online multiplayer, having a low FPS count can put you at a disadvantage and ultimately lead to poor performance. Hence, it’s best to tweak the in-game settings and optimize them to get the best possible FPS.

Best settings for FPS boost

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the best possible performance and FPS boost, players can try the settings below:

Display Mode- Full Screen

Target Display- Best Match

Resolution- 1920 x 1080 (native to your Monitor)

Field of View- 103

VSync- Off

Tripple Buffering- Off

Reduce Buffering- On

Display Performance Stats- On

Nvidia Reflex- Enabled

Display System Clock- Off

FPS (Custom)- Set your Monitor’s refresh rate

Graphic Quality- Low

Advanced Settings

Render Scale- 100%

Higher Quality Upsampling- 100% (Default)

Texture Quality- Low

Texture Filtering Quality- Low – 1x

Local Fog Detail- Low

Dynamic Reflections- Off

Shadow Detail- Off

Model Detail- Low

Effects Detail- Low

Lightning Quality- Low

Antialias Quality- Off

Refraction Quality- Low

Screenshot Quality- 1x Resolution

Ambient Occlusion- Off

Local Reflections- Off

Damage FX- Default

If low FPS persists, try reducing the “Render Scale” to 75% or even 50%. This will reduce the texture quality of the game but will certainly boost the FPS. Make sure that FPS Cap is not more than the refresh rate of the monitor. Since the game primarily revolves around competitive gameplay, reducing the quality of different options is not a dealbreaker, even if you have a high-end system.