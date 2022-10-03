How to increase FPS in Overwatch 2 – Best settings for FPS
Do try these settings.
The action-packed world of Overwatch 2 demands decent system specifications and good FPS to enjoy it the best. Since the game is an online multiplayer, having a low FPS count can put you at a disadvantage and ultimately lead to poor performance. Hence, it’s best to tweak the in-game settings and optimize them to get the best possible FPS.
Best settings for FPS boost
To get the best possible performance and FPS boost, players can try the settings below:
- Display Mode- Full Screen
- Target Display- Best Match
- Resolution- 1920 x 1080 (native to your Monitor)
- Field of View- 103
- VSync- Off
- Tripple Buffering- Off
- Reduce Buffering- On
- Display Performance Stats- On
- Nvidia Reflex- Enabled
- Display System Clock- Off
- FPS (Custom)- Set your Monitor’s refresh rate
- Graphic Quality- Low
Advanced Settings
- Render Scale- 100%
- Higher Quality Upsampling- 100% (Default)
- Texture Quality- Low
- Texture Filtering Quality- Low – 1x
- Local Fog Detail- Low
- Dynamic Reflections- Off
- Shadow Detail- Off
- Model Detail- Low
- Effects Detail- Low
- Lightning Quality- Low
- Antialias Quality- Off
- Refraction Quality- Low
- Screenshot Quality- 1x Resolution
- Ambient Occlusion- Off
- Local Reflections- Off
- Damage FX- Default
If low FPS persists, try reducing the “Render Scale” to 75% or even 50%. This will reduce the texture quality of the game but will certainly boost the FPS. Make sure that FPS Cap is not more than the refresh rate of the monitor. Since the game primarily revolves around competitive gameplay, reducing the quality of different options is not a dealbreaker, even if you have a high-end system.