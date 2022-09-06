How to increase Friendship Level in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A sim game like Disney Dreamlight Valley wouldn’t be complete without some friends. In Animal Crossing, you have many villagers to interact with and build bonds with. In Dreamlight Valley, you have a ton of Disney Characters to get to know. Building a strong bond will help increase your capabilities in the game as well as the capabilities of the NPCs. Here is how you can increase your Friendship Level in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to increase Friendship Level

Friendship Level is an important aspect of Dreamlight Valley that has an effect on what you have access to. When you interact with certain NPCs in the game, you will notice that number above their head inside of a star. This is your current friendship level. You can increase this level by performing tasks for the NPC, giving them gifts, and talking to them each day.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every NPC is different and requires different interactions to increase its Friendship Level. When giving gifts to an NPC, check what items they are looking for during the day to maximize the amount of experience you gain toward the Friendship Level. This can be found in the gift menu after selecting the option to give the NPC an item from the dialogue menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After performing the tasks above enough, your Friendship Level with that NPC will increase. This will unlock new options for the NPC like hanging out. You can choose the hang-out option. This will make the NPC follow you. During this time, you can increase your Friendship Level even more by performing tasks like fishing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As your Friendship Level with different Disney characters increases, you can have them perform tasks for you and take up roles in the community of Dreamlight Valley. You will also unlock various rewards such as new clothing items, furniture, and Dreamlight Coins.