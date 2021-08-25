How to increase reputation with Wayfinder’s Compass at the Compass Calibration in Destiny 2

The Wayfinder’s Compass will be the item you’re ranking up in Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost. You’ll be visiting this location often in the H.E.L.M to level it up and unlock new abilities for your artifact. You’ll need to increase your reputation with the Wayfinder’s Compass, and that means completing certain activities. There’s only one way you’re going to be able to increase your reputation with the Wayfinder’s Compass, though.

The only way you can increase your reputation rank is by completing Seasonal Challenges. These Season Challenges become available every Tuesday when Destiny 2 resets, and they’re not all immediately available. New challenges are added to Destiny 2 each week, and you’ll have to complete them to increase your rank at the Wayfinder’s Compass. It’s a way to encourage you to show up to the game each week, unlocking more abilities through the Wayfinder’s Compass that you can then take with you into the Shattered Realm.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can view all available seasonal challenges by visiting the ‘quest’ tab in the Director menu. These tasks unlock weekly, so you’ll want to check back here every Tuesday when Destiny 2 resets to see what else you have to unlock. There will be 75 seasonal challenges that you need to complete.