Every character has a support level rank with another character in Fire Emblem Engage. As you progress through the game, these support levels will steadily increase, giving you access to additional bonuses between those characters, and unlocking unique dialogue encounters. Building up support levels can take a good amount of time, but there are ways you can do it for your character and between other party members. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase Support Levels in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to increase Support Levels for your character in Fire Emblem Engage

Under Support, you can view the Support Levels with every party member with your character underneath the Reference option in the Somniel Menu. Click on this option, and then select your character name, which should be at the top of this page. You can then view every party member you have a support level with and any pending conversations with them.

If you’re looking to quickly build up support levels with your main character and other party members, having them fight side-by-side with each other in combat is the best way to do this. For example, when you have a party member adjacent to your character, and one of you attacks an enemy, your support levels go up with each other. Likewise, when a character is a healer, have that character use a Heal action on your character, and their support levels will increase.

Related: How to increase Bond Levels in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, while at Somniel, your character can provide that character with an ideal gift to increase support levels with each other. This is a more direct approach, and it could be costly if you have to purchase the gift from a vendor. You can also have a meal with select characters while at Café Terrace, engaging in a conversation between a handful of party members.

How to increase Support Levels for your party members in Fire Emblem Engage

When you want party members in Fire Emblem Engage to increase their support levels with other characters in the game, the best way to do this is during combat. You need them to fight side-by-side with each other, similar to how you would with your main character. This is the best way for these characters to increase their Support Levels for each other, and they don’t have the benefit of providing a gift to the other characters. Gifts are a unique activity exclusive to your main character.