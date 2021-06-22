How to increase text size and bold text on the PS5

Games are more accessible than ever with a multitude of tools at your finger tips, and the PS5 is no different. PlayStation has made it easier to scroll around its menus with increased text sizes and boldened text, so you can spot which game is which. Here’s how to get into this essential feature for those who have trouble seeing text.

How to get to the options

Hover over to the top right of the main menu screen, and you’ll see a gear sign next to your profile picture. Press X.

Near the top just below User’s Guide, Health & Safety, and Other Information, you’ll find Accessibility. Next to it, there’s a symbol that has a human in a circle. Press X.

Now, you’re in the Accessibility menu. Keep the cursor over Display and press right on the D-Pad.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scroll down to Text Size and Press X.

From here, you can change the text size from Small to Very Large. Test it to see which size is right for you.

On the section below Text Size, you’ll find Bold Text. Press X to toggle it on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Something to keep in mind

Unfortunately, these text settings will not change the games you play, it is only the PS5 UI. It will affect the main menus, options, the PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Now.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, some games do have this feature. For example, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart lets you change the subtitle size and color in its own Accessibility Settings.