How to increase unit rarity in Moonbreaker

Moonbreaker is a game where you will be collecting various units before sending them out onto the battlefield to wreak havoc against your opponents. Each unit that you obtain as you play through the game has a rarity assigned to it that goes from common to legendary with legendary being the hardest of them to obtain. Currently, you can access a system that allows you to increase the rarity of your units. This guide will show you how you can increase unit rarity in Moonbreaker.

How to upgrade a unit’s rarity in Moonbreaker

Unit rarity is something that you typically see in mobile strategy games. This system allows you to differentiate units and tell which ones are better. In Moonbreaker, you can upgrade a unit’s rarity by going to the unit menu. This is done by selecting the “Collect & Paint” option from the main menu. This option can be found on the left side of the main screen under the “Play” option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are in the unit menu, select which unit you want to increase the rarity of. Selecting a unit will bring up the unit’s info. From there, select the small symbol in the upper middle of the screen. This symbol looks like a wrench and a screwdriver overlapping.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After selecting the customization button, you will see the different rarities appear next to the image of the unit. Select the rarity you want to increase the unit to and a box will appear at the bottom of the unit’s image showing you how many Merits it will cost. If you have the Merits required to upgrade the unit, select the upgrade button and it will increase the unit’s rarity. You can also choose to decrease a unit’s rarity to get Merits. A unit’s rarity will also increase if you get a rarer version of the unit from a booster pack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since the game is currently in early access, unit rarity does very little to enhance your experience of the game. Increasing a unit’s rarity is for the purpose of enhancing the cosmetic elements of a unit. The higher the rarity, the more cosmetic elements you will have to mess around with when painting the upgraded unit.