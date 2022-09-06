How to increase your inventory and storage space in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with mysteries, from what happened to the residents to how you increase your storage space. Throughout the game, you will collect various items for cooking and crafting. You will also gather plenty of items worth selling at Goofy’s Stall. After a while, you will run into the significant issue of a lack of storage space. It’s time for an upgrade. Here is how you increase your inventory and storage space in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to increase your inventory and storage space

When you start the game, you will have 21 spaces in your inventory and eight in your home storage chest. Altogether, that is 29 spaces to store items. You won’t get far with that much storage space before seeing the full inventory sign appearing on your screen. The only way around it is to upgrade your storage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upgrading your inventory is simple but expensive. Your backpack can be increased in size by increments of seven spaces. These upgrades, however, come at the cost of 5,000 Star Coins. At the beginning of the game, that is going to be hard to come by. Increasing your home storage is a little easier on your wallet, but you will need to handle things with Scrooge McDuck first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to Scrooge out in front of the bank/shop building near the plaza. He will have many quests for you to complete that involve helping him set up the bank and store building. After a while, he will request that you start up the valley’s economy by selling a bunch of gems at Goofy’s Stall. Once you do this, you will finally get a request to use the elevator in your home to upgrade the size.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After upgrading the size of your home, walk outside, and you will see a Scrooge McDuck sign out front. Interact with the sign, and Scrooge will appear. He will offer to improve your house for 2,000 Star Coins. Upgrade your house, and it will increase your storage space. You can do this multiple times to increase your home storage to a maximum of 48 spaces. Keep in mind that each time you improve your home, the amount needed to do so will increase.