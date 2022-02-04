You can play through the Dying Light 2 Stay Human game with your friends and work through the game together. The hordes of infected you encounter will still be challenging to overcome, but you can improve your chances by having a handful of friends watching your back. While the game does not have any cross platform or cross play features, you’ll still be able to invite friends playing on the same platform as you. In this guide, we cover how to invite friends to play co-op in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

You’ll want to open your primary game menu and click the Online Menu at the bottom. This will bring in your character, and there will be additional slots for any friends you want to bring into your game. Before proceeding, make sure you set it to a Public, Private, or Friends Only game in the Online Options. If you set it as Public, anyone can come into your game. However, if it’s Private or set to Friends Only, you’ll only give access to people who directly invite or want to play Dying Light 2 with you.

Depending on how you set your game, the slots will appear to the right of your character, and you can freely send out invites. You want to make sure you go into the Online Menu and set the game as Public, Private, or Friends Only before you can send out these requests. You can then add friends in the lower right by directly adding them, and sending them a request to jump into the game. You can use your Friendlist, or search their name and try to find them.