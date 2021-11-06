How to invite villagers to get vacation homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

The Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has you designing vacation homes for a ton of Animal Crossing villagers. It’s a great way to meet new faces and see some characters you haven’t come across yet. But what about your favorite villagers back home? Luckily, there’s an easy way to let them enjoy the thrills of the crushing weight of financial debt owning their own vacation home.

All you have to do is complete the first vacation home tutorial. When you’re back at the office and have received your payment, change out of your uniform and head back downstairs to shop — you won’t be able to purchase items while in your work uniform. The item you’ll need is a box of souvenir chocolates, which are located in the lower left corner of the office. You can purchase them for 800 poki, but if you want more than one villager to get a custom vacation home designed by you, your best bet is to buy a bulk of three at once.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have your souvenir chocolates, go back to your island and find the villager whose vacation home you want to design. Surprise them with a gift and give them a box of the souvenir chocolates. They’ll realize you got them from your new job and bring up the possibility of them getting a vacation home. Encourage them to do it, and the two of you will make your way to Paradise Planning.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When your villager steps onto the island, they’ll immediately fall in love and decide to make a purchase. After you’ve enjoyed seeing them soak up the beach and get a taste for the vacation life, head back to the Paradise Planning office and change into your work uniform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you’re officially on the job, you just find your villager strolling the beach and talk to them to start the vacation home design process.