Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Best Halloween Crafting Recipes & How to Get Them
The best thing about the spooky season is decorating, and ACNH got that right with the best Halloween DIY recipes.
During Halloween, your Animal Crossing island should be filled with spine-tingling, pumpkin-themed items. Pumpkins are in abundance on your farm, ready for your DIY Halloween creations. But with a limited pumpkin supply, your decorating options are finite.
As much as we’d all love to craft Halloween goodies non-stop, we have to prioritize some over others to maximize our resources. To help you in this decision-making endeavor, here are the best Halloween DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to turn your island into a Halloween wonderland.
Spooky Table
|How to Unlock Spooky Table
|Spooky Table Recipe
|Give Candy to villagers on the night of Halloween.
|14x Pumpkins
10x Softwood
Let’s start with the basics: we need a table to eat all our candy. The Spooky Table is a cute two-by-two pumpkin-themed table perfect for displaying Halloween decorations. It features a grinning pumpkin face design that sets the spooky mood.
Spooky Chair
|How to Unlock Spooky Chair
|Spooky Chair Recipe
|Give Candy to villagers on the night of Halloween or purchase it from Nook’s Cranny.
|3x Pumpkin
3x Softwood
We can’t just eat all that candy while standing up, right? Pair the Spooky Chair with your Spooky Table for an outdoor set perfect for gatherings and parties. This Halloween-themed ACNH crafting recipe is a simple yet effective piece to complete your island’s eerie look.
Pumpkin Carriage
|How to Unlock Pumpkin Carriage
|Pumpkin Carriage Recipe
|Give Jack 2 Lollipops.
|30x Pumpkin
20x Hardwood
20x Wood
20x Softwood
10x Iron Nugget
Arrive at the Halloween party in the spookiest of styles with the Pumpkin Carriage. This gigantic, nine-square behemoth is adorned with two light sources. You can even turn the carriage’s lights on and off, adding extra spookiness to your island.
Spooky Scarecrow
|How to Unlock Spooky Scarecrow
|Spooky Scarecrow Recipe
|Give Candy to villagers on the night of Halloween or purchase it from Nook’s Cranny.
|3x Pumpkin
4x Wood
Don’t let this menacing scarecrow scare you away from your crops. It’s a great addition to your Halloween-themed garden and will keep those imaginary crows at bay. Maybe someday, it will serve some actual purpose in the game. For now, it’s just looking cute on our front porch.
Spooky Tower
|How to Unlock Spooky Tower
|Spooky Tower Recipe
|Give Candy to villagers on the night of Halloween.
|7x Pumpkin
The Spooky Tower has three pumpkins piled on each other, which is both the cutest and physics-defining thing I’ve ever seen. This Halloween-themed ACNH crafting recipe adds an impressive and mysterious presence to your island, perfect for creating that Halloween vibe.
Spooky Candy Set
|How to Unlock Spooky Candy Set
|Spooky Candy Set Recipe
|Give Candy to villagers on the night of Halloween or purchase it at Nook’s Cranny.
|1x Pumpkin
3x Candy
We don’t want our house to get egged or covered in toilet paper, so why not welcome trick-or-treaters with the Spooky Candy Set? It includes a caramel apple and a massive lollipop. Place it outside your home for an inviting Halloween aesthetic.
Spooky Garland
|How to Unlock Spooky Garland
|Spooky Garland Recipe
|Give Candy to villagers on the night of Halloween.
|1x Pumpkin
1x Iron Nugget
1x Clay
String up the Spooky Garland around your island to create a truly haunting atmosphere. This Halloween-themed ACNH crafting recipe is a simple yet practical decoration that splashes Halloween spirit everywhere you go.
Pumpkin Wand
|How to Unlock Pumpkin Wand
|Pumpkin Wand Recipe
|Give Jack 3 Lollipops.
|1x Spooky Lantern
3x Star Fragment
The Pumpkin Wand is your go-to item if you love changing outfits frequently. There are very few outfits it doesn’t look good with, especially during the spooky season. It’s perfect for quickly switching between Halloween-themed costumes to match your island’s spooky vibe.
Spooky Fence
|How to Unlock Spooky Fence
|Spooky Fence Recipe
|Give Candy to villagers on the night of Halloween.
|3x Pumpkin
5x Iron Nugget
The Spooky Fence is the perfect both subtle and thematic decoration for Halloween. It’s shaped like a pumpkin and provides a unique and subtle twist to your island’s fencing. This Halloween-themed ACNH crafting recipe is perfect for creating a slightly spooky atmosphere that doesn’t scream Halloween.