Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Jack’s Halloween Event Guide 2023

Get ready to spookify your Animal Crossing island because Halloween is here. In ACNH, Jack’s Halloween Event is a must-attend affair for any Animal Crossing player. After all, it’s a limited event in which you’ll get to see all the villagers dressed up in insanely cute and scary costumes.

During the spooky season, you can collect an array of exclusive items, unlock reactions, and immerse yourself in the spooky atmosphere. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Halloween on your virtual island. Still, you’ve only got one month to stock up on candy, nail the pumpkin decorations, and prepare for the scariest festival in ACNH, so you better get it right.

Image via Nintendo

As October rolls around, your favorite Animal Crossing: New Horizons island residents dress up in Halloween costumes. Isabelle, Tom Nook, Timmy, Tommy, and Mabel will sport new spooky hats. Your island’s Plaza will transform with eerie decorations as the clock strikes 5 p.m. on October 31.

The show’s star, Jack, will take center stage in your town plaza, officially kicking off the Halloween festivities. Make sure to chat with Jack to get the full rundown of the event and unlock two brand-new reactions exclusive to Halloween: Haunt and Scare reactions.

ACNH: Jack’s Halloween Event Guide 2023

Image via Nintendo

To get what Jack craves most – candy and lollipops – you’ll need to share your treats with Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers who are roaming around, dressed in costume. The more candy you give out, the more exclusive items you can unlock, including a spooky carriage, flooring, garland, rug, table setting, wall, and wand.

The first step to starting this Halloween adventure is to meet with Jack and give him two pieces of candy. This will earn you the Halloween czar costume: Jack’s head and robe.

Wearing this costume, speak with the villagers, maybe drop a compliment or two on their cute Halloween costumes, and then decide whether to give them a treat or face their trick.

If you choose not to share your candy, be prepared for villagers to play tricks on you. Basically, your clothes and make-up will change if you say “Sorry, nope” to any of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers. The good news is you can quickly revert your look to normal using a mirror provided by them.

For a win-win scenario, trade your candy and lollipops with villagers and Jack to earn exclusive pumpkin-themed items. But if you’d rather keep your candy to yourself, you can display it on your island as a Halloween decoration. In fact, if you manage to stock up on enough candy before the 31st, you can treat the villagers and decorate your island.

How to Get Candy in Jack’s Halloween 2023 Event

If you run out of candy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, villagers can replenish your supply. Go inside their house while wearing Jack’s costume, and they’ll happily hand you some treats. However, consider stockpiling candy before the event so you’re well-prepared.

Candy can be bought at Nook’s Cranny in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during October. Each piece of Candy costs 120 Bells, and only one can be purchased per day. So, make sure to log in daily to purchase some candy in preparation for the 31st.

ACNH: All Rewards for Jack’s Halloween Night & How to Get Them

Image via Nintendo

By trading your candy with the villagers of ACNH and Jack, you can unlock the following items:

Image Item Name How to Get It Jack’s Face Give 1 Candy to Jack. Jack’s Robe Give 2 Candy to Jack. 10x Orange Pumpkins Give 2 Candy to any villager. Spooky Carriage Give 1 Lollipop to Jack. Spooky Carriage Recipe Give 2 Lollipops to Jack. Spooky Wand Recipe Give 3 Lollipops to Jack. Haunt Reaction Give Candy to villagers. Scare Reaction Give Candy to villagers. Spooky Flooring Give Candy to villagers. Spooky Garland Give Candy to villagers. Spooky Rug Give Candy to villagers. Spooky Table Setting Give Candy to villagers or purchase at Nook’s Cranny. Spooky Wall Give Candy to villagers.

Although you can only unlock the exclusive reactions on Halloween night, it’s still worth participating in this event. You’ll collect various new items, outfits, and permanent reactions for your character. Halloween in Animal Crossing: New Horizons truly captures the spirit of the holiday.