LEGO Fornite Fan Puts Animal Crossing to Shame In Stunning Home Build

Building a village is the name of the game in LEGO Fortnite, where you create to survive. But one player took things up a notch and created a beautifully decorated space for their villagers to thrive.

Many cozy gamers love to spend hours decorating a pristine, lovely space for their characters to inhabit, whether they’re creating an Animal Crossing island of perfection or a Sims 4 build worthy of the gallery. If you play LEGO Fortnite anything like I do, though, your village is more a utilitarian hodgepodge of necessary items than it is a space that makes you feel comfy and cozy. One LEGO Fortnite fan said, “Why not both?” and crafted a stunning design I didn’t even think was possible.

LEGO Fortnite gamer cozywjas took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her truly masterful creation that rivals the most intricate of Animal Crossing island designs.

The absolute luxury and comfort of this design put my sad shack-filled village to shame, and frankly, I’m here for it. Jas uses those “clutter” items we’ve all been ignoring to design a home that any village visitor will immediately want to move into.

Her design is so impressive that many commenters can hardly believe it’s a LEGO Fortnite creation. “Is this really in the game? It looks amazing!” says one impressed fan, and Jas assures us that, yes, this build was designed in the game’s Sandbox Mode.

Other replies are quick to point out that this looks like something right out of cozy games like The Sims 4 and Animal Crossing, and honestly, that was my first thought as well. The flowers! The dishes! The cutely curated kitchen space. Honestly, I want to move my little LEGO person out of my hastily assembled village and into this cozy little world immediately.

I can’t imagine the time and effort that went into gathering the materials to create this comfy space in the game, but it must have been a true labor of love. I relate far more to the commenter who said, “Guys, slow down. I’m just putting a wall around my town to protect it from skeletons, and you guys are making resorts,” because, same.

Now that we know it’s possible to create a village that’s not only functional but also beautiful, I look forward to seeing all the fantastic creations that will come from LEGO Fortnite.