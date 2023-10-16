Animal Crossing: New Horizons – All Seasonal Event Rewards And How to Get Them
Learn how to decorate your island with all the seasonal event rewards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a bunch of seasonal events to keep you entertained. They all deliver fun thematic activities, like gift-giving, batch cooking, and trick-or-treating. However, besides the ephemeral fun that these events can provide, we all love to walk out of events with a little memento to show off. This could be a picture, a door plate, or a gold trophy for all our island visitors to check out.
That’s where Animal Crossing New Horizon’s event rewards and prizes come in. However, since each event offers different souvenirs, here’s a complete rundown of every event reward in ACNH and how to get them.
ACNH: Fishing Tourney Event Prizes
Catch fish with CJ to earn points and exchange them for a total of 13 prizes, which can be used for decor or sold.
|Image
|Fishing Tourney Prize
|Anchor Statue
|Fish Doorplate
|Fish-Drying Rack
|Fish Pochette
|Fish Print
|Fish-Pint Tee
|Fish Rug
|Fish Umbrella
|Fish Wand
|Fishing-Rod Stand
|Fresh Cooler
|Marine Pop Wall
|Tackle Bag
ACNH: Bug-Off Event Prizes
In this Animal Crossing: New Horizons event, catch bugs with Flick to earn points and exchange them for 13 prizes.
|Image
|Bug-Off Prizes
|Artisanal Bug Cage
|Bug Aloha Shirt
|Bug Cage
|Bug Wand
|Butterflies Wall
|Butterfly Backpack
|Ladybug Rug
|Ladybug Umbrella
|Spider Doorplate
|Spider Web
|Termine Mound
|Toy Centipede
|Toy Cockroach
ACNH: May Day Event Rewards
Enjoy a special island tour and collect unique items as you complete the May Day maze.
|Image
|May Day Rewards
|How to Get Them
|9x Bell Boucher
|Receive in the mail.
|Rover’s Briefcase
|Complete the May Day maze once.
|Rover’s Photo
|Complete the May Day maze twice.
ACNH: International Museum Day Rewards
Participate in a stamp rally at the museum to collect stamps.
|Image
|International Museum Day Prizes
|How to Get Them
|Art Plaque
|Gather all three stamps in the art exhibit.
|Fossil Plaque
|Gather all three stamps in the fossil exhibit.
|Bug Plaque
|Gather all three stamps in the bug exhibit.
|Fish Plaque
|Gather all three stamps in the fish exhibit.
ACNH: Wedding Season Rewards
In this Animal Crossing New Horizons event, you’ll get to take photos of Reese and Cyrus‘ wedding anniversary.
|Image
|Wedding Day Rewards
|How to Get Them
|Wedding Bench
|Unlocked after completing the first day of the event.
|Wedding Table
|Unlocked after completing the second day of the event.
|Wedding Flower Stand
|Unlocked after completing the third day of the event.
|Wedding Head Table
|Unlocked after completing the fourth day of the event.
|Wedding Pipe Organ
|Unlocked after completing the fifth day of the event.
|Wedding Arch
|Unlocked after completing the sixth day of the event.
|Reese & Cyrus Photo Plate
|Unlocked after completing the sixth day of the event.
|Wedding Wand Recipe
|Unlocked after speaking with Cyrus on the seventh day.
|Wedding Fence Recipe
|Unlocked after speaking with Harvey on the seventh day.
ACNH: Fireworks Show Event Rewards
Watch dazzling fireworks displays and join Redd’s Raffle to earn some of these 24 prizes.
|Image
|Redd’s Raffle Firework Show Prize
|Red Sparkler
|Blue Sparkler
|Fountain Firework
|Bubble Blower
|Uchiwa Fan
|Pinwheel
|Tweeter
|Blue Balloon
|Red Balloon
|Yellow Balloon
|Green Balloon
|Pink Balloon
|Ramune-Soda Frozen Treat
|Orange Soda Frozen Treat
|Chocolate Soda Frozen Treat
|Plain Cotton Candy
|Melon Cotton Candy
|Ramune-Soda Cotton Candy
|Strawberry Cotton Candy
|Boba Milk Tea
|Boba Coffee
|Boba Strawberry Tea
|Boba Mango Tea
|Boba Green Tea
ACNH: Halloween Event Rewards
This Animal Crossing New Horizons event is all about dressing up in costumes, collecting candy, and experiencing a spooktacular night with Jack.
|Image
|Halloween Reward
|How to Get It
|Jack’s Face
|Give 1 Candy to Jack.
|Jack’s Robe
|Give 2 Candy to Jack.
|10x Orange Pumpkins
|Give 2 Candy to any villager.
|Spooky Carriage
|Give 1 Lollipop to Jack.
|Spooky Carriage Recipe
|Give 2 Lollipops to Jack.
|Spooky Wand Recipe
|Give 3 Lollipops to Jack.
|Haunt Reaction
|Give Candy to villagers.
|Scare Reaction
|Give Candy to villagers.
|Spooky Flooring
|Give Candy to villagers.
|Spooky Garland
|Give Candy to villagers.
|Spooky Rug
|Give Candy to villagers.
|Spooky Table Setting
|Give Candy to villagers or purchase at Nook’s Cranny.
|Spooky Wall
|Give Candy to villagers.
ACNH: Toy Day Rewards
In this Animal Crossing New Horizons event, deliver presents to your villagers dressed as Santa Claus and earn rewards along the way.
|Image
|Toy Day Rewards
|How to Get Them
|Festive Wrapping Paper
|Speak with Jingle during Toy Day.
|Today Day Stockings
|Give the Festive Wrapping Paper to Jingle.
|Gift Pile
|Give presents to 50%+ villagers.
|Toy Day Sleigh
|Give presents to 100% villagers.
|Jingle’s Photo
|Once Toy Day is over, interact with the stockings.
ACNH: Festivale Event Rewards
Join a vibrant carnival-like celebration with dancing and colorful feathers. All these rewards can be earned by trading regular or rainbow feathers to Pavé.
|Image
|Festivale Rewards
|Festivale Balloon Lamp
|Festivale Flag
|Festivale Stage
|Festivale Parasol
|Festivale Garland
|Festivale Drum
|Festivale Confetti Machine
|Festivale Lamp
|Festivale Float
ACNH: Turkey Day Rewards
In this Animal Crossing New Horizons event, help Franklin the turkey prepare a grand Thanksgiving feast and earn special items.
|Image
|Turkey Day Rewards
|Turkey Day Rug
|Turkey Day Wall
|Turkey Day Flooring
|Cornucopia
|Turkey Day Casserole
|Turkey Day Chair
|Turkey Day Decorations
|Turkey Day Garden Stand
|Turkey Day Hearth
|Turkey Day Table
|Turkey Day Table Setting
|Turkey Day Wheat Decor