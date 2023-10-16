Animal Crossing: New Horizons – All Seasonal Event Rewards And How to Get Them

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a bunch of seasonal events to keep you entertained. They all deliver fun thematic activities, like gift-giving, batch cooking, and trick-or-treating. However, besides the ephemeral fun that these events can provide, we all love to walk out of events with a little memento to show off. This could be a picture, a door plate, or a gold trophy for all our island visitors to check out.

That’s where Animal Crossing New Horizon’s event rewards and prizes come in. However, since each event offers different souvenirs, here’s a complete rundown of every event reward in ACNH and how to get them.

ACNH: Fishing Tourney Event Prizes

Catch fish with CJ to earn points and exchange them for a total of 13 prizes, which can be used for decor or sold.

Image Fishing Tourney Prize Anchor Statue Fish Doorplate Fish-Drying Rack Fish Pochette Fish Print Fish-Pint Tee Fish Rug Fish Umbrella Fish Wand Fishing-Rod Stand Fresh Cooler Marine Pop Wall Tackle Bag

ACNH: Bug-Off Event Prizes

In this Animal Crossing: New Horizons event, catch bugs with Flick to earn points and exchange them for 13 prizes.

Image Bug-Off Prizes Artisanal Bug Cage Bug Aloha Shirt Bug Cage Bug Wand Butterflies Wall Butterfly Backpack Ladybug Rug Ladybug Umbrella Spider Doorplate Spider Web Termine Mound Toy Centipede Toy Cockroach

ACNH: May Day Event Rewards

Enjoy a special island tour and collect unique items as you complete the May Day maze.

Image May Day Rewards How to Get Them 9x Bell Boucher Receive in the mail. Rover’s Briefcase Complete the May Day maze once. Rover’s Photo Complete the May Day maze twice.

ACNH: International Museum Day Rewards

Participate in a stamp rally at the museum to collect stamps.

Image International Museum Day Prizes How to Get Them Art Plaque Gather all three stamps in the art exhibit. Fossil Plaque Gather all three stamps in the fossil exhibit. Bug Plaque Gather all three stamps in the bug exhibit. Fish Plaque Gather all three stamps in the fish exhibit.

ACNH: Wedding Season Rewards

In this Animal Crossing New Horizons event, you’ll get to take photos of Reese and Cyrus‘ wedding anniversary.

Image Wedding Day Rewards How to Get Them Wedding Bench Unlocked after completing the first day of the event. Wedding Table Unlocked after completing the second day of the event. Wedding Flower Stand Unlocked after completing the third day of the event. Wedding Head Table Unlocked after completing the fourth day of the event. Wedding Pipe Organ Unlocked after completing the fifth day of the event. Wedding Arch Unlocked after completing the sixth day of the event. Reese & Cyrus Photo Plate Unlocked after completing the sixth day of the event. Wedding Wand Recipe Unlocked after speaking with Cyrus on the seventh day. Wedding Fence Recipe Unlocked after speaking with Harvey on the seventh day.

ACNH: Fireworks Show Event Rewards

Watch dazzling fireworks displays and join Redd’s Raffle to earn some of these 24 prizes.

Image Redd’s Raffle Firework Show Prize Red Sparkler Blue Sparkler Fountain Firework Bubble Blower Uchiwa Fan Pinwheel Tweeter Blue Balloon Red Balloon Yellow Balloon Green Balloon Pink Balloon Ramune-Soda Frozen Treat Orange Soda Frozen Treat Chocolate Soda Frozen Treat Plain Cotton Candy Melon Cotton Candy Ramune-Soda Cotton Candy Strawberry Cotton Candy Boba Milk Tea Boba Coffee Boba Strawberry Tea Boba Mango Tea Boba Green Tea

ACNH: Halloween Event Rewards

This Animal Crossing New Horizons event is all about dressing up in costumes, collecting candy, and experiencing a spooktacular night with Jack.

Image Halloween Reward How to Get It Jack’s Face Give 1 Candy to Jack. Jack’s Robe Give 2 Candy to Jack. 10x Orange Pumpkins Give 2 Candy to any villager. Spooky Carriage Give 1 Lollipop to Jack. Spooky Carriage Recipe Give 2 Lollipops to Jack. Spooky Wand Recipe Give 3 Lollipops to Jack. Haunt Reaction Give Candy to villagers. Scare Reaction Give Candy to villagers. Spooky Flooring Give Candy to villagers. Spooky Garland Give Candy to villagers. Spooky Rug Give Candy to villagers. Spooky Table Setting Give Candy to villagers or purchase at Nook’s Cranny. Spooky Wall Give Candy to villagers.

ACNH: Toy Day Rewards

In this Animal Crossing New Horizons event, deliver presents to your villagers dressed as Santa Claus and earn rewards along the way.

Image Toy Day Rewards How to Get Them Festive Wrapping Paper Speak with Jingle during Toy Day. Today Day Stockings Give the Festive Wrapping Paper to Jingle. Gift Pile Give presents to 50%+ villagers. Toy Day Sleigh Give presents to 100% villagers. Jingle’s Photo Once Toy Day is over, interact with the stockings.

ACNH: Festivale Event Rewards

Join a vibrant carnival-like celebration with dancing and colorful feathers. All these rewards can be earned by trading regular or rainbow feathers to Pavé.

Image Festivale Rewards Festivale Balloon Lamp Festivale Flag Festivale Stage Festivale Parasol Festivale Garland Festivale Drum Festivale Confetti Machine Festivale Lamp Festivale Float

ACNH: Turkey Day Rewards

In this Animal Crossing New Horizons event, help Franklin the turkey prepare a grand Thanksgiving feast and earn special items.