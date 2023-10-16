Animal Crossing: New Horizons – All Seasonal Event Rewards And How to Get Them

Learn how to decorate your island with all the seasonal event rewards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a bunch of seasonal events to keep you entertained. They all deliver fun thematic activities, like gift-giving, batch cooking, and trick-or-treating. However, besides the ephemeral fun that these events can provide, we all love to walk out of events with a little memento to show off. This could be a picture, a door plate, or a gold trophy for all our island visitors to check out.

That’s where Animal Crossing New Horizon’s event rewards and prizes come in. However, since each event offers different souvenirs, here’s a complete rundown of every event reward in ACNH and how to get them.

ACNH: Fishing Tourney Event Prizes

Catch fish with CJ to earn points and exchange them for a total of 13 prizes, which can be used for decor or sold.

ImageFishing Tourney Prize
Anchor Statue
Fish Doorplate
Fish-Drying Rack
Fish Pochette
Fish Print
Fish-Pint Tee
Fish Rug
Fish Umbrella
Fish Wand
Fishing-Rod Stand
Fresh Cooler
Marine Pop Wall
Tackle Bag

ACNH: Bug-Off Event Prizes

In this Animal Crossing: New Horizons event, catch bugs with Flick to earn points and exchange them for 13 prizes.

ImageBug-Off Prizes
Artisanal Bug Cage
Bug Aloha Shirt
Bug Cage
Bug Wand
Butterflies Wall
Butterfly Backpack
Ladybug Rug
Ladybug Umbrella
Spider Doorplate
Spider Web
Termine Mound
Toy Centipede
Toy Cockroach

ACNH: May Day Event Rewards

Enjoy a special island tour and collect unique items as you complete the May Day maze.

ImageMay Day RewardsHow to Get Them
9x Bell BoucherReceive in the mail.
Rover’s BriefcaseComplete the May Day maze once.
Rover’s PhotoComplete the May Day maze twice.

ACNH: International Museum Day Rewards

Participate in a stamp rally at the museum to collect stamps.

ImageInternational Museum Day PrizesHow to Get Them
Art PlaqueGather all three stamps in the art exhibit.
Fossil PlaqueGather all three stamps in the fossil exhibit.
Bug PlaqueGather all three stamps in the bug exhibit.
Fish PlaqueGather all three stamps in the fish exhibit.

ACNH: Wedding Season Rewards

In this Animal Crossing New Horizons event, you’ll get to take photos of Reese and Cyrus‘ wedding anniversary. 

ImageWedding Day RewardsHow to Get Them
Wedding BenchUnlocked after completing the first day of the event.
Wedding TableUnlocked after completing the second day of the event.
Wedding Flower StandUnlocked after completing the third day of the event.
Wedding Head TableUnlocked after completing the fourth day of the event.
Wedding Pipe OrganUnlocked after completing the fifth day of the event.
Wedding ArchUnlocked after completing the sixth day of the event.
Reese & Cyrus Photo PlateUnlocked after completing the sixth day of the event.
Wedding Wand RecipeUnlocked after speaking with Cyrus on the seventh day.
Wedding Fence RecipeUnlocked after speaking with Harvey on the seventh day.

ACNH: Fireworks Show Event Rewards

Watch dazzling fireworks displays and join Redd’s Raffle to earn some of these 24 prizes.

ImageRedd’s Raffle Firework Show Prize
Red Sparkler
Blue Sparkler
Fountain Firework
Bubble Blower
Uchiwa Fan
Pinwheel
Tweeter
Blue Balloon
Red Balloon
Yellow Balloon
Green Balloon
Pink Balloon
Ramune-Soda Frozen Treat
Orange Soda Frozen Treat
Chocolate Soda Frozen Treat
Plain Cotton Candy
Melon Cotton Candy
Ramune-Soda Cotton Candy
Strawberry Cotton Candy
Boba Milk Tea
Boba Coffee
Boba Strawberry Tea
Boba Mango Tea
Boba Green Tea

ACNH: Halloween Event Rewards

This Animal Crossing New Horizons event is all about dressing up in costumes, collecting candy, and experiencing a spooktacular night with Jack.

ImageHalloween RewardHow to Get It
Jack’s FaceGive 1 Candy to Jack.
Jack’s RobeGive 2 Candy to Jack.
10x Orange PumpkinsGive 2 Candy to any villager.
Spooky CarriageGive 1 Lollipop to Jack.
Spooky Carriage RecipeGive 2 Lollipops to Jack.
Spooky Wand RecipeGive 3 Lollipops to Jack.
Haunt ReactionGive Candy to villagers.
Scare ReactionGive Candy to villagers.
Spooky FlooringGive Candy to villagers.
Spooky GarlandGive Candy to villagers.
Spooky RugGive Candy to villagers.
Spooky Table SettingGive Candy to villagers or purchase at Nook’s Cranny.
Spooky WallGive Candy to villagers.

ACNH: Toy Day Rewards

In this Animal Crossing New Horizons event, deliver presents to your villagers dressed as Santa Claus and earn rewards along the way.

ImageToy Day RewardsHow to Get Them
Festive Wrapping PaperSpeak with Jingle during Toy Day.
Today Day StockingsGive the Festive Wrapping Paper to Jingle.
Gift PileGive presents to 50%+ villagers.
Toy Day SleighGive presents to 100% villagers.
Jingle’s PhotoOnce Toy Day is over, interact with the stockings.

ACNH: Festivale Event Rewards

Join a vibrant carnival-like celebration with dancing and colorful feathers. All these rewards can be earned by trading regular or rainbow feathers to Pavé.

ImageFestivale Rewards
Festivale Balloon Lamp
Festivale Flag
Festivale Stage
Festivale Parasol
Festivale Garland
Festivale Drum
Festivale Confetti Machine
Festivale Lamp
Festivale Float

ACNH: Turkey Day Rewards

In this Animal Crossing New Horizons event, help Franklin the turkey prepare a grand Thanksgiving feast and earn special items.

ImageTurkey Day Rewards
Turkey Day Rug
Turkey Day Wall
Turkey Day Flooring
Cornucopia
Turkey Day Casserole
Turkey Day Chair
Turkey Day Decorations
Turkey Day Garden Stand
Turkey Day Hearth
Turkey Day Table
Turkey Day Table Setting
Turkey Day Wheat Decor

