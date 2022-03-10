How to join Overwatch 2 PvP Beta

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta is on the way, announced by the Overwatch twitter account. It’s a highly anticipated beta, and you’ll be able to jump into the game to try it out for yourself starting sometime in late April. Here’s what you need to know about how to join the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta.

You’ll need to follow the link to the Battle.net website for the Overwatch 2 Beta. However, right now, the Overwatch 2 Beta website is experiencing issues, which is likely because of the large number of players attempting to sign-up for the beta. We don’t believe this will last for long, but it will be frustrating for anyone who’s trying to jump things right now.

#Overwatch2 PVP Beta is coming soon.



🎮 OW2 PVP Beta begins late April

🍁 New heroes, maps, and modes

✋ Beta Sign Up https://t.co/jC3gYjfdBc

💯 It's been 0 days since the last Overwatch 2 update pic.twitter.com/OFg0DAqJQR — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 10, 2022

You will want to make sure that you have access to a Battle.net account to join the beta. If you do not have one, you can create one over here. After that, return to the Overwatch 2 Beta website, sign-up on your account, and you’ll have the option to join the beta.

The Overwatch 2 beta will consist of five-versus-five matches, you’ll have the chance to play as new hero Sojourn, there will be four new maps, a new mode, hero reworks for Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra, and an updated ping system for you to test out.

At this time, due to the website not properly loading, we’re not aware if the Beta will be available for PC players exclusively, or if it also coming to consoles.