How to join the MLB The Show 22 Tech Test

Players eager to give the upcoming MLB The Show 22 a spin early would have a chance to do just that. Developer San Diego Studio is running a week-long Tech Test for MLB The Show 22, and most players in North America will be able to participate and help stress-test the game’s netcode and provide feedback on its co-op modes and other systems.

The criteria to take part in the MLB The Show 22 Tech Test is very light. In order to participate, you need to clear the following bar:

Must be in the U.S. or Canada and be over 18 years of age.

Must have an internet-connected Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S console.

Whatever platform you are on, your account on it must be in good standing. Additionally, if playing on Switch you need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Beyond that, there are no special requirements. Moreover, the MLB The Show 22 Tech Test is not closed, meaning that there is no sign-up page or application process. Anyone who fits the criteria may get access to the Tech Test through their platform’s storefront. The MLB The Show 22 Tech Test started on February 17 and will end at 1 PM ET on February 23.