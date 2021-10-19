Working with your team is the key to winning fights in Overwatch, and luckily, joining voice chat is easy for every platform. You don’t have to speak, but hearing some of the comms can give your team a competitive edge versus a team that plays in silence. Here’s how to join voice chat in Overwatch.

Voice chat settings

From any screen, go to Options and navigate to the Sound tab. From there, you’ll see a slew of options.

Voice Chat Mode – Open mic is the best option for active speakers while push to talk helps those with sensitive mics and streamers.

– Open mic is the best option for active speakers while push to talk helps those with sensitive mics and streamers. Voice Chat Volume – A slider from zero to one hundred. Adjust according to your preferences.

– A slider from zero to one hundred. Adjust according to your preferences. Voice Chat Mic Volume – A slider from zero to one hundred. Adjust according to your preferences and/or feedback from teammates.

– A slider from zero to one hundred. Adjust according to your preferences and/or feedback from teammates. Group Voice Chat – Auto join and on enables you to hear others if you’re grouped with people.

– Auto join and on enables you to hear others if you’re grouped with people. Team Voice Chat – Auto join and on enables you to hear your team.

– Auto join and on enables you to hear your team. Match Voice Chat – Auto join and on enable you to hear the lobby of players on teams if in a custom game.

– Auto join and on enable you to hear the lobby of players on teams if in a custom game. Voice Chat Nameplate Icon – On or Off.

Groups screen

During a match, the Groups tab controls the visibility of match text chat, as well as group and team chats. On the left side of the screen, you’ll see Group (unless you’re solo), Team, and Match.

Each one of them has a microphone icon next to a text blurb icon. Select or deselect the icon to enter or leave voice channels. You’ll only hear your team if you have Team Voice Chat in the On or Auto Join options.

Remember that your mental health is the most important, so if you need to mute someone or leave the team chat to focus on yourself, you’re doing the right thing. Always remember to be nice in voice chat.