Ping systems have quickly cemented themselves as one of the most needed features in online multiplayer games. Apex Legends was the first to popularize pinging items, enemies, and locations to show your teammates what you see, but other games are adopting their own version of that. People have been asking for a ping system to come into Overwatch for years, and Blizzard is granting that wish with the release of the sequel. Here is how the ping system works in Overwatch 2.

Like other games’ ping systems, Overwatch 2 will allow you to communicate information to your teammates whether you are in voice chat or not. As of this writing, we do not know what the default input to ping is, but there will be a new communication wheel that will appear to choose between pointing out enemies, locations you are watching, attack or defend zones, calls for help, go in or fall back, and countdowns.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Holding the input will bring up the communication wheel, but if you do a quick press, you will have an automatic response given depending on what you are pointing at. For example, if you ping an enemy, your character will call out their location, and the ping icon will appear over them. If they leave your line of sight, the icon will temporarily stay over their last known place with a question mark. Keep in mind that some players can change location quickly, like Sombra teleporting with her Translocator, so in cases like that, the icon will disappear.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pinging has also been expanded to the usual communication wheel already in the game. If you ask for healing, a ping icon will appear over your hero, and teammates can let you know where the closest support teammate is.

To combat people spamming pings, there is a system in place to limit the number of pings, and you can block or squelch particular teammate pings if they are not being helpful. With this being a work in progress, the ping system in Overwatch 2 may see some changes, so we will update this post with any relevant information.