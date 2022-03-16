How to jump in Monster Energy Supercross 5

In Monster Energy Supercross 5, players will need to get familiar with two key moves: whips and jumps. There are other moves in motocross that are also important, but these two, in particular, are vital. Jumps can be useful towards getting bonus points, plus also getting an advantage by vaulting over other riders. So, how can you do a jump in Monster Energy Supercross 5? Let’s go over the inputs that you need to know.

To do a jump in Monster Energy Supercross 5, it’s very important to know about controlling the bike while in the air. By pulling down the right stick while in a race, the user will be able to shift the weight of the bike in a way that will allow for it and the rider to get a lot of air. If you want to jump in Monster Energy Supercross 5, pulling down on the right stick while also moving forward with the left stick will do the trick.

However, we should note in order to successfully complete a jump, don’t pull back too much on the right stick. Otherwise, all of the weight of the bike will be shifted to the back end, and will result in a collision on the bottom. If you see that the bike is leaning too far towards the back, shift the right stick up a bit to re-adjust the weight.