Food recipes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 provide an array of buffs for your party members. It’s a good way to increase the number of experience points you receive, the chance of monsters dropping loot, or the money you earn at the end of a battle. However, each type of food has a unique buff, which means you need to learn more recipes. Here’s what you need to know about how to learn more food recipes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Where to get food recipes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

It all comes down to exploring new locations and checking out the canteens. Whenever your party stops at a location they haven’t been to; we recommend sitting down at the nearest rest area and grabbing a bite. You want to do this away from the traditional camp, and do it more in towns and areas with other people. Here, you’ll be able to learn the local food recipe, which you can then use anywhere you visit.

Related: How Fusion Arts work in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

These recipes come with special ingredients, though. If you do not have the ingredients, you might have some trouble trying to make them back at your camp, and you will need to go on the hunt to battle local monsters. It doesn’t hurt to go off the beaten path to find more resources or challenge powerful monsters to a fight to see what they drop. Alternatively, if you do not have the ingredients to make the food, you can always spend Nopon coins. However, these are sometimes harder to find than ingredients.

You will want to stop at any rest area to grab a bite to eat. The food buffs are passive benefits, and not having them activated will only serve against your party as they travel the countryside.