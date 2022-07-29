Your characters will master multiple classes while playing Xenoblade Chronicles 3. As they do, they will also master Arts, which they can then use while playing another class, enabling them to perform unique attacks. When you plan and think about what Arts you use alongside a particular class, you can perform Fusion Arts, mixing two different Art abilities. This guide covers how Fusion Arts work in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to do Fusion Arts and what they do in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You pick what Master Arts your character knows in the Character screen. After swapping classes, go to the Arts tab and the left side of the Arts Selection screen. There will be three slots where you can select which Master Arts your character will use. Each slot works with the Arts for that class on the right side of the screen.

For example, on Noah’s Arts screen, his Ground Beat ability from the Swordfighter Class will work alongside the Butterfly Blade for the Zephyr class we have him using. You can change these out, such as swapping Ground Beat for another Master Art or switching Butterfly Blade for another Art from Zephyr.

After you’ve made your selection on this screen, you want to test it out in combat. The primary arts your character will use will be the ones from their current class. In our previous example, Noah is a Zephyr class, which means he will use the Zephyr abilities in combat when using any of his Arts. However, you can click the directional pad to use the Master Arts Noah has access to, which in this example would be Ground Beat.

However, if both Ground Beat and Butterfly Blade are charged, you can click the ZR button and then click the Butterfly Blade Art, which will both activate. It uses the charge of both Arts, but it lets you use them simultaneously during combat.