How to climb down in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

If you’re playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and you’ve found yourself holding onto a ledge, ladder, or drainpipe that you didn’t want to be holding onto, then this guide is here to help. The in-game tutorial tells you how to grab onto ledges, ladders, and drainpipes, as well as how to climb up them. But it doesn’t tell you how to climb down, or how to let go completely. The in-game controller map also doesn’t list a “let go” or “drop button”, so you’d be forgiven for thinking that there isn’t one, and that the only ways to let go are to let your stamina deplete, or else look at the floor below you and jump off.

Related: All skills in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Screenshot by Gamepur

But there is a “drop/let go” button in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. It’s the same button you use to crouch or to dive when swimming, and you need to hold it in order to let go of a ledge and drop to the floor below. Holding the crouch button while climbing a drainpipe or ladder will make you slide down the drainpipe or ladder and let go at the bottom. You can also hold the crouch button to let go of a horizontal bar, but remember that not every drop is a safe drop, so don’t let go of a bar that has a long drop underneath.