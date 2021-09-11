How to level up the Logging Trade Skill in New World

You’ve just started your adventure in New World and, now, you’re thinking of chopping down all the lush forests? How could you? But, hey, it really is something that you need to do if you plan on gathering materials to be used for other fixtures. Here’s our New World guide to help you level up the Logging Trade Skill.

The first thing you’ll need if you wish to start leveling your Logging Trade Skill in New World is a Flint Logging Axe. This can be obtained later once you’re doing quests in Windsward. Alternatively, you could just craft one in the starting area. This tool requires one piece of flint (gathered from small rocks) and one piece of green wood (gathered from bushes). Once you’ve crafted it, equip it in the relevant slot in your inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, before you start slashing everything that Mother Nature created, you’ll need to take note of your Logging Trade Skill level in New World. At the start of your adventure, you can only cut down Young Trees (i.e., those with thinner trunks) and Dead Trees (i.e., those that have already fallen). It’s going to take you a while until you can chop down Mature Trees, which would only be allowed once you reach Logging level 50. Past that point, you’ll also be able to do this to Wyrdwood and Ironwood. As such, just keep cutting down the ones that you can interact with to help level the skill. Oh, and remember to check your Logging Axe’s durability as well. You might need to repair it or craft/buy a new one.

So, why exactly are you trying to bring global warming to Aeternum? Well, that’s because the Logging Trade Skill in New World allows you to gather different types of wood. In turn, you can refine these into timber, lumber, and planks. These materials are necessary for other Trade Skills such as Weaponsmithing and Engineering. Likewise, some materials are used to complete Town Projects or are integral to the crafting process.