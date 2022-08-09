Your campus in Two Point Campus is where all of your students will be busily learning their latest lessons and trying to prepare for their exams. As the administrator, not only are you working to make money, but you want to ensure all students, teachers, and other campus faculty have a suitable place to work and study. Your overall campus is judged by its level, steadily increasing as you play the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to level up your campus in Two Point Campus.

Leveling up your campus in Two Point Campus

You can find your campus level on the bottom right section of your user interface, and this number will steadily go up as you progress through the game. Nearly everything you’re going to do and add to your campus will improve it: adding teachers, rooms, more students, increasing the attractiveness, facilities, and much more. You will almost always watch this number go up as you continue to succeed in Two Point Campus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re trying to focus on improving your campus’ level quickly, we recommend expanding the number of courses you have available. This allows you to have more students on campus to teach, so you need to employ more teachers, assistants, and janitors. You also need to build more facilities to accommodate them, such as dormitories, bathrooms, showers, food and drinks stands, and more classrooms. However, these are costly investments. You do not want to add too many courses to your campus if you were struggling the previous year.

The only time you have a chance to add more courses to your campus is at the end of the year before you start a new one. You can select it on the course management page, so long as you have enough course points. You will earn course points at the end of each year.