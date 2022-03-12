How to link a 2K Account in WWE 2K22

If you have purchased WWE 2K22 for multiple platforms, it’s a good idea to have a 2K Account and link to those new copies. 2K Accounts allow users to gain access to MyFaction and Community Creations features that would not otherwise be available. So, how can you link a 2K Account to WWE 2K22? Let’s go over what you need to do.

Upon starting up WWE 2K22 for the first time, users will be prompted to enter their 2K Account information, in order to link the account with the game. If you, however, chose not to do this, or if you have created a new 2K Account and want to use that one instead, not to worry.

At the Home Screen, click either Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation) to bring up the 2K Account screen. Here, players will have the option to either sign-in, or change existing information. This includes changing the 2K Username that appears online, or unlinking the existing account. If you do choose to unlink an account, make sure to sign-in with a new account soon thereafter.

WWE 2K22 players do not have to link a 2K Account, but it’s very helpful. Doing so enables cross-progression among consoles for the new MyFaction game mode. Additionally, users can see and download CAWs (create-a-wrestler) from players who are on different platforms, and gain access to the image uploader.