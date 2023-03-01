How to make a Bow in Minecraft

A Bow can be a handy weapon to have in your inventory in Minecraft. While a Sword is going to do more damage most of the time, being able to hit something from a range will always be a useful tactic in making sure you come away unscathed. Once you know how to do it, you are set to lay the hurt on hostile mobs and players. Here is how to make your own Bow in Minecraft.

How to craft a Bow in Minecraft

While you always have a chance of getting a Bow from defeating a Skeleton or Stray in Minecraft, it can be much quicker and easier to just make your own. To do this, you will need three Sticks and three String. Obviously, the Sticks are easily obtained by punching down Wood, converting it to Planks, and then Sticks. String is most easily obtained by killing Spider mobs, but you can find it in random Chests and various other means.

After you have gathered the items, it is time to make your Bow. The crafting recipe calls for the three String to be placed in three vertical slots on the right. The Sticks should be put in the top middle, left middle, and bottom middle slots. Move your completed Bow to your inventory to finish it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have your Bow, you need Arrows. These can be obtained by killing Skeletons, but you can make basic Arrows with a Flint, Stick, and Feather. The Java exclusive Spectral Arrows are another possible ammunition you will want.

After you are kitted with your Bow and Arrows, you can use them at any time by having the Bow in your hand. As long as you have Arrows somewhere in your inventory, they will automatically be used when you go to pull the string back and fire. From there, you can consider enchanting your Bow to make it more powerful.