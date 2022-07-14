How to make a Spectral Arrow in Minecraft

Minecraft features a vast array of weapons and tools that all play an important role in surviving whatever the blocky world has to throw at you. One of these tools is the Spectral Arrow, an item currently only available to players using the Java version of Minecraft. Here is how to make Spectral Arrows in Minecraft.

Related: How to tame and ride llamas in Minecraft

How to make the Spectral Arrow in Minecraft

A Spectral Arrow is simple to make in survival mode, but it is only available in the Java Edition of Minecraft as of this writing, not Bedrock. Of course, you will need at least one Arrow. These can be gathered from killing Skeletons or crafted using one Flint and one Stick. You will also need four Glowstone for every one Arrow you use to craft. Glowstone is found in the Nether by breaking down Glowstone blocks. Every time you go to craft a Spectral Arrow, two will be created, so if you go in with five normal Arrows and 20 Glowstone dust, you will create 10 Spectral Arrows.

Related: How to make a campfire in Minecraft

The crafting recipe for the Spectral Arrow requires the Arrow to be placed in the center of the 3×3 table. The Glowstone will go in the boxes directly above, to the left, to the right, and below the Arrow. The only open boxes will be the top left, top right, bottom left, and bottom right boxes. When everything is in place, two golden arrows will appear in the box on the right. Move these to your inventory, and you can shoot them from your Bow, Crossbow, or Dispenser.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What does the Spectral Arrow do in Minecraft?

Spectral Arrows can be shot at other players or mobs and will make them visible to you behind walls by giving them a white outline. The effect lasts for ten seconds and deals the damage of a normal arrow shot from your bow. This is most useful in situations where you are fighting someone or something that is trying to flee you. Even if they go behind cover, you will see exactly where they are during the effect’s duration.