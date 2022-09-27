How to make a custom lobby with friends in Omega Strikers

When playing a new exciting game like Omega Strikers, you want to play it with your friends. However, like with every new game, it can be confusing to navigate the interface when you just start out. So, if you wanted to get you and your friends queued up for a custom game of Omega Strikers, let’s talk about how you do that.

Where make a custom lobby in Omega Strikers

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step to making a custom game is by opening up your game and going to the button above the Play button. By default, it should say Unranked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you click on this button, it should take you to this screen, where it offers Ranked, Unranked, or Invite Only options. For a custom lobby, Invite Only is the one you want. This is a lobby where people can join only by you telling them the passcode or by getting a direct friend’s list invite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After picking Invite Only, you’ll be prompted to give the lobby a passcode. This helps only the specific people you invited to end up in your lobby. Also, it can help other friends who might just want to watch your game spectate for fun. All they have to do is toggle the Join as Spectator box and they can even join a full lobby and keep an eye on your game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, you can also invite your buddies to the lobby by clicking on the plus side adjacent to your character’s head. Here, you can invite anyone you’ve friended in-game to join. This does require you two to already be friends and both be online though, so sometimes creating the custom, the invite-only lobby can be a great way to invite a large group of friends and play with whoever shows up first.

Also, if you’re the kind of person who ends up friending a lot of in-game players you meet, invite-only lobbies can be great for making sure random friended players won’t join your lobbies.

Unfortunately, custom games aren’t the kind where you can play a classic game or mess around in practice mode. There is no practice mode in Omega Strikers yet. However, it does help you regulate who plays with you, meaning you’re less likely to struggle with a clueless goalie.