There is no shortage of various items in Minecraft. Just about everything has a unique use in the game, regardless of how useful it actually is. In the case of Fences, they allow you to block off certain sections and mobs without compromising your vision of the area with putting a whole block in place. They also prevent anyone from jumping over them easily. Here is how to make a Fence in Minecraft.

How to make all Fences in Minecraft

There are ten total types of Fences in Minecraft as of this writing. While you can obtain most of them from Villages and various structures in the Overworld, you can also craft them. A couple can only be obtained in the Nether. Wooden Fences can only be obtained by breaking them down with an Axe. Hitting them with anything else will drop nothing. There is only one Fence type made of brick that requires a Pickaxe. Here are all Fence types:

Acacia

Birch

Crimson

Dark Oak

Jungle

Mangrove

Nether Brick

Oak

Spruce

Warped

To create any of the wooden variants, you will need four of the same kind of Wooden Plank and two Sticks. The crafting recipe requires placing the Sticks in the center and bottom middle slot. The four Wooden Planks go in the other middle and bottom row slots still available.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Nether Brick Fence is similar but requires four Nether Brick Blocks and two Nether Bricks. All of this can be acquired in a Nether Fortress.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What can you do with a Fence

As you might expect, Fences are mostly used for sectioning off areas. Even though they look like they are only one block tall, you can not jump over them when standing at their base height. You can jump over them with the Jump Boost effect or by putting a piece of Carpet on top of the Fence. Other uses for the Fence include attaching Leads to them, placing them under Note Blocks to make a Bass sound, and using them as fuel in a Furnace.