Fishing in Minecraft is a fast and easy way to get many resources. Toss your line into some water, and you can get a variety of items. From junk items like leather armor pieces to game-changing grabs like enchantment books, there is a lot more in these waters besides just fish. Before you can go gathering that stuff, though, you will need a Fishing Rod. Here is how to make a Fishing Rod in Minecraft.

Making a Fishing Rod in Minecraft is quite simple. All you will need is three sticks and two strings. Sticks will be one of the first items you obtain in each Minecraft world. Just knock out a tree block, and after you convert that block to planks, you can make sticks.

String, on the other hand, is gathered a couple of different ways. The fastest way to get it in an early game of a Minecraft world is to kill spiders. Alternatively, you can also break down spiderwebs for string, but if your world is brand new, you are not likely to find string for a while through this means. String can also be found in temple chests, brought to you by cats as a gift, and traded for with villagers.

When you have three sticks and two strings, go to a Crafting Table and make your Fishing Rod. Using the crafting grid, place the sticks in the top right, center, and bottom left slots. The string will go in the middle right and bottom right slots. Move the Fishing Rod into your inventory, and you are ready to start fishing.