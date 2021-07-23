How to make a Pizza in Genshin Impact – give Pizza to Kamisato Ayaka

One of your quests in Genshin Impact 2.0 is to find new character Ayaka a pizza. It’s a fairly simple task for most players, but the main problem will arise for people who do not have the pizza recipe. In this guide, we will show you how to get it, and how to actually make the pizza.

Just to the north of Stormterrors layer, you will find a precious chest that is guarded by some hilichurls. You cannot open the chest, which is on a raised wooden platform until you have dealt with all the surrounding hilichurls, so take care of them first.

Once they are all gone, you will be able to open the chest and get at the contents inside, which just so happens to contain a recipe for Mushroom Pizza. When eaten, Mushroom Pizza restores 26~30% of Max HP to the selected character. Regenerates 450~790 HP every 5s for 30s.

To make a Mushroom Pizza, you need the following ingredients:

Mushroom x 4

Flour x 3

Cabbage x 2

Cheese x 1

You can get Mushrooms all around Mondstadt, and Cabbage can be found by looting crates and boxes. Flour is made by processing wheat, and cheese is made by processing milk. You can also purchase it at the Good Hunter store in Mondstadt. Once you have made the pizza, you can return to Ayaka and give it to her.