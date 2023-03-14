How to make a Potion of Swiftness in Minecraft

Minecraft is massive with the amount of freedom it offers for crafting different items, and it’s easy to get lost in that to forget even the mediocre things, like the Potion of Swiftness. It’s a great basic potion that increases your speed for a certain amount of time. It can come in real handy in all sorts of situations, and below is how you can craft it.

Potion of Swiftness recipe

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft Potion of Swiftness, interact with your Brewing Stand and add Blaze Powder to it. After you do that, add the items below to the stand.

Sugar

Awkward Potion

Once you add them, wait for the brewing to finish, and you will have the simple version of the potion. However, there are two more variants of this potion that each gives you different benefits. The simple version increases your speed by 20% for 3 minutes, speed II increases your speed by 40% for 1 minute and 30 seconds, and the plus increases your speed by 20% for 8 minutes. To craft both those, you first need to craft Potion of Swiftness and use Redstone or Glowstone Dust in Brewing Stand with Potion of Swiftness. Redstone creates plus one, and Glowstone Dust creates Speed II.

How to gather Potion of Swiftness ingredients

You first need sugar which is fairly easy to get. First, get yourself sugarcane, and turn it into sugar from the inventory or the crafting table. The second ingredient you need is Awkward Potion, which can be tricky to get. You first need to gather sand and fuel of your choice to smelt and craft glass. You need to make glass bottles from three pieces of glass and fill them up with water. Then take those water bottles at the Brewing Stand and use Nether Wart with them to get Awkward Potion.